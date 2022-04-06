Human remains discovered in downtown Great Falls

The Great Falls Police Department said April 6 that decomposed human remains had been found on the 1300 block of Central Avenue.

In a release, GFPD officials said officers had been called to the area and when they arrived found “very decomposed human remains on the property. The remains were located behind bushes and next to the foundation of the building. Detectives from the GFPD were immediately called to the scene and took over the investigation.”

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office assisted GFPD in collecting and transporting the remains to the Montana State Crime Lab.

“So far, there is very limited information regarding this case. It appears the remains were adult and possibly female,” according to GFPD.

The cause and manner of death, nor the length of time the remains have been at the location, are yet to be determined, according to GFPD.

“The remains have probably been at this location for several months and possibly longer. Based on items found at the scene, it is possible the person was at least temporarily transient. However, it would be speculation to classify this person as a member of the Great Falls homeless population. At this point, it would also be speculation to say this person was the victim of a crime,” according to GFPD.

GFPD asks that anyone with a missing family member that could be in Great Falls or information that could be related to this care to contract Det. Eric Munkres at 406-455-8509 or Det. Sgt. Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926.

Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM.

“The situation is very sad and the GFPD recognizes the effect it will have on the community and the family and friends of the victim, whoever they may be. The GFPD is currently working on identifying the remains so the family can be notified. Unfortunately, this is not an easy task and the process will take some time,” according to GFPD. “The GFPD is committed to both identifying this person and following up on any information that could possibly determine the manner of death.

