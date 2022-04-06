City Easter Egg Hunt is April 16

The city’s annual Easter Egg Hunt is back again this year, thanks to donations from Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz of Steel Etc.

The family friendly event is April 16 in Gibson Park at 11 a.m., but participants should plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m.

The hunt features more than 6,500 eggs filled with candy, coins and prizes.

The hunt age divisions include: 1-3; 4-6 and 7-9.

The Easter Bunny will make a guest appearance.

The city thanks Jimmy and Debbie Filipowicz and Steel Etc. for making this Easter tradition possible for the 11th year with their financial donation. When the event was in danger of being canceled due to a loss in funding, the Filipowiczes and Steel Etc. offered to pay all expenses associated with the Easter Egg Hunt.

“It is only because of their generous annual support, that Park and Recreation has been able to continue a long standing tradition and significantly improve what was an already great event,” according to Park and Rec.