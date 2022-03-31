Street sweeping April 4-7

The street sweeping schedule for April 4-7 is below.

Residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the area from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on their scheduled day.

The schedule may change or be canceled due to weather conditions.

April 4: All avenues from 13th Street North to 27th Street North from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue North.

April 5: All streets from 16th Street North through 27th Street North from Central Avenue to 8th Avenue North. Also 25th Street North from 8th Avenue North to River Drive North.

April 6: All avenues from 27th Street North to 38th Street North from Fairway Drive to 3rd Avenue N. Also North Park Addition.

April 7: All streets from 28th Street North to 38th Street North from River Drive North to Central Avenue.

