Upcoming informational events: ARPA, crime, nuisance properties

ARPA info session

The City of Great Falls is hosting a second question and answer session for parties considering applying to the American Rescue Plan Act grant program through the city.

This meeting will be located in the Gibson Room on the upper floor of the Civic Center beginning at 3 p.m. on April 6. All individuals with questions related to project eligibility, application preparation and/or ARPA in general are welcome.

More information about the funding, the application, and video recording of the first session are available here.

Additional sessions are planned for April 21, May 5 and May 19. Each of these sessions will be hosted in the Gibson Room at 3 p.m.

Crimestoppers Event

Crimestoppers is hosting a Community Crime program on March 31 at 6:30 p.m. at the University of Providence Conference Center, near the corner of 13th Avenue South and 20th Street. Hear community and regional officials talk about how the law affects what they can and cannot do. The event is free to attend.

Panelists include:

Municipal Court Judge Steve Bolstad

Police Chief Jeff Newton

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki

Pre-Release Director Alan Scanlon

DEA Montana Resident Agent in Charge Stacy Zinn

The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions.

If you can’t attend in person, there’s an online option.

To join the meeting, go here and the video conferencing ID is 115 752 771 3, or call in for audio only at 406-272-6841 with phone conference ID: 596 759 618#.

Nuisance Properties

The Downtown Safety Alliance and the Great Falls Public Library are hosting an in-depth presentation by Heather Rohlf, city code enforcement officer, about nuisance properties and code enforcement.

The presentation will explain how citizens can file complaints and how the code enforcement officer works with the vehicle code, the maintenance and sanitation code and the criminal public nuisance code.

The event is in person April 12 at 7 p.m. in the Cordingley Room at the Great Falls Public Library.

