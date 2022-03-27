Sunday Reads: March 27
Happy weekend Great Falls, enjoy the sunshine!
Grist: Road salt is imperiling U.S. waterways. States might have a solution
The Washington Post: Latest version of omicron accounts for most new infections in many parts of the U.S., genomics testing shows
NPR: Nurses are frustrated by months-long delays to get licensed in some states
Associated Press: 20 days in Mariupol: The team that documented city’s agony
The New York Times: Cities lost population in 2021, leading to the slowest year of growth in U.S. history
The Washington Post: North Korea test-launches new, massive missile capable of reaching Washington
Council on Foreign Relations: The promise of digital activism—and its dangers
Smithsonian Magazine: The myth of Agent 355, the woman spy who supposedly helped win the Revolutionary War
NPR: This school wasn’t built for the new climate reality. Yours may not be either
The Economist: The new Russian cult of war
The Washington Post: Fewer hot showers, less meat: How retirees on fixed incomes are dealing with inflation
NPR: Skilled trade programs are booming after college enrollment dropped in the pandemic
The New York Times: Bitcoin miners want to recast themselves as eco-friendly
Axios: Experts call for more investment in wastewater surveillance
The New York Times: Utility bills piled up during the pandemic. Will shut-offs follow?
The New York Times: She opened a restaurant in New York at the start of the pandemic. Here’s how she survived.
The Washington Post: As it enters a third year, California’s drought is strangling the farming industry
The Wall Street Journal: Russia-Ukraine war adds pressure to already high food prices, threatening food security for millions
The Washington Post: U.S. cities will lose over 1.4 million street trees to insects by 2050
The New Yorker: Are we about to cure sickle-cell disease?
The Washington Post: Not just funnel clouds over fields: Tornadoes cut paths of devastation across U.S. cities
Route Fifty: Cities and towns across this state are electing female mayors at record rates
Politico: ‘We told you so!’ How the West didn’t listen to the countries that know Russia best
Associated Press: Homicide trial for ex-nurse’s medication error goes to jury
Axios: The next generation of aircraft will leave pilots on the ground
The Washington Post: White House officials say U.S. has exhausted funds to buy potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans
The New York Times: She was a candidate to lead Levi’s. Then she started tweeting.
The Washington Post: Life underground: Ukrainian families make new homes in the Kharkiv subway
The Washington Post: Madeleine Albright, first female secretary of state, dies at 84