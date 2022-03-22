Giant Springs Road construction begins March 23

Giant Springs Road will be getting an asphalt overlay beginning March 23.

The Cascade County project is due to poor road conditions, according to the county, and will be done by United Materials.

The project is expected to last up to two week, weather permitting.

The county asks that drivers be aware of work signs, detours, road closures and construction posted speed limits during the construction period.

This section of road will be closed to all through traffic during the project and will impact accessing the South Shore Trail trailhead and the Rainbow scenic overlook parking lots.

For questions, contact Les Payne, county public works director, at 406-454-6920.

