Two neighborhood councils meet March 21-25

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 5 meets at 7 p.m. March 21 in the Great Falls Clinic Specialty Center Conference Room, 3000 15th Ave. S.

Agenda items include the Great Falls Clinic, NeighborWorks CommUnity clean-up, District Court judge candidate Michelle Levine, and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 4 meets at 6:30 p.m. March 24 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include District Court update by Judge David Grubich, candidate meet and greet with Cascade County sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, HD 26 candidate Marci Marceau, SD 12 candidate Jacob Bachmeier and District Court judge candidate Michele Levine; Neighborhood Watch Ambassador report; and neighborhood concerns.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

