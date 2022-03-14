City to consider $888k contract for sewer repair

City Commissioners will consider awarding a $888,850.00 contract during their March 15 meeting to Planned and Engineered Construction, Inc., for the a sanitary sewer trenchless rehabilitation project.

This sanitary sewer-lining project is a continuation of an ongoing maintenance and repair program to rehabilitate deteriorated sanitary sewer mains using trenchless technologies, according to the city staff report.

City to consider $1.3 million contract for design for a sewer main river crossing [2021]

This phase will restore 13,582 linear feet, or the equivalent of 34 city blocks, of varying diameter sewer and storm main, according to the city public works department.

The rehabilitated mains serve primarily residential areas.

The construction activity will be planned and phased to have little impact on residents.

Sewer, water line coverage plans available to city residents; letter with city logo circulating is legitimate [2021]

Under the agreement, the contractor is required to keep all sewer mains functioning during construction by utilizing bypass pumping, according to city staff.

If a service interruption is necessary for the work, affected customers will be notified and all interruption related needs of the homeowner will be met until service is reestablished, according to city staff.

Traffic interruptions should be limited since most of the mains are located along alleyways and city streets.

City staff completed sewer main inspections to identify and prioritize the mains needing rehabilitation.

City wrapping up $1.45 million sewer project on east side of Great Falls [2019]

This is a continuation of previous projects to rehabilitate deteriorated sewer mains in a less disruptive manner than the traditional method of open trenching and pipe replacement, according to city staff.

The mains are functioning, but since they are aging and deteriorating, have developed pits, cracks and holes, according to city staff, and those defects can lead to raw sewage leaking into ground water and make routine maintenance difficult.

This project will use cured-in-place-pipe to line 13,582 linear feet of 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 18, 24-inch diameter and 13 inch by 22-inch oval sewer mains at 36 locations spread around the city.

The city received two bids for the project, one from Insituform and the other from Planned and Engineered Construction.

The bids were $937,683, and $888,850 with Planned and Engineered Construction providing the low bid.

The project has been planned under the city’s Public Works Capital Improvement Program and budgeted in the sewer and storm drain utility enterprise funds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

