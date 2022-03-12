Sunday Reads: March 13

Here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the warmer weather Great Falls and have a great week.

The Cut: When the guardian of family history is gone, what then?

The New York Times: ‘You murdered my daughter’: Relatives of OxyContin victims confront the Sacklers

CityLab: As gas prices soar, transit agencies say ‘Dump the Pump’

The New York Times: Millions in stimulus aid, and clashing over how to spend it

The Washington Post: The hidden billion-dollar cost of repeated police misconduct

NPR: The 2020 census had big undercounts of Black people, Latinos and Native Americans

The New York Times: Inflation climbs to 7.9 percent, a new four-decade high

The Washington Post: Russian oligarchs have donated millions to U.S. charities, museums and universities, analysis shows

Wired: The hidden role of facial recognition tech in many arrests

The Washington Post: Drones, robots, license plate readers: Police grapple with community concerns as they turn to tech for their jobs

The Atlantic: Restaurant vaccine mandates were set up to fail

The Washington Post: What happens when cities say no to growth

NPR: Nurses are waiting months for licenses as hospital staffing shortages spread

The New York Times: Thirteen governors want the federal public health emergency extended beyond April

Associated Press: Half of U.S. adults exposed to harmful lead levels as kids

State Scoop: Cities are getting better at reading between the numbers

San Francisco Chronicle: Eating seafood is about as climate-friendly as eating plants, study finds. Here’s why

Eater: At a growing number of NYC restaurants and bars, hospitality includes overdose prevention kits

The Washington Post: Redlining means 45 million Americans are breathing dirtier air, 50 years after it ended

The Wall Street Journal: Russia set to ban commodity exports following Western sanctions

The Washington Post: ‘People’s Convoy’ organizers meet with GOP lawmakers amid pandemic-related demonstrations

