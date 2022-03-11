Two neighborhood councils meet March 14-18

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. March 14 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, NeighborWorks CommUNITY Cleanup, District Court Judge David Grubich, Cascade County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. March 17 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N..

Agenda items include council Facebook page update, HD 26 candidate Marci Marceau, NeighborWorks CommUNITY Cleanup and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC#8, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

