St. Patrick’s Day parade returns March 17

After a two-year hiatus, the Great Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade will return on March 17, beginning at 4 p.m.

This parade is jointly sponsored by the Great Falls Division of Ancient Order of Hibernians, a fraternal organization of Catholic men who are Irish by birth or descent, and the Downtown Great Falls Association.

This year’s grand marshals are the Ferrin family, Bill and Sue Ferrin of Ferrin’s Furniture and their children, Andy Ferrin and T.J. and Courteney Ferrin.

The Ferrins are being recognized for their years of contributions to downtown Great Falls.

“It is no secret to the downtown business community that if you need help with an event, you start with the Ferrin family,” according to a release from the Hibernians.

The Ferrin family were designated grand marshals in 2020 but that parade was cancelled due to COVID.

This year, the sponsors are starting a new tradition of honoring a senior member or senior couple for their volunteerism to our community throughout their years in Great Falls. These seniors and their family will accorded a place near the front of the parade so they can be duly applauded for their long time service to Great Falls, according to the Hibernians.

This year’s honorees are Bob and Dot Maronick. Their family goes back more than 100 years in Great Falls, both with heavy Irish lineage, according to the Hibernians.

Their volunteerism to the Great Falls community is lifelong and includes service to St. Peter and Paul; St. Gerards and Holy Spirit Church and grade schools, the University of Providence, meals to families in need, visiting the homebound and sick, and more, according to the Hibernians.

“In many cases, we did not see their service as they often supported families in distress without our knowledge, though we often heard stories from lives they touched,” their daughter, Fran, said in a release.

Entry applications for the parade have been sent out to all participants from the last parade, which was held in 2019. Those who have not received an entry application can find one online, or contact the Downtown Great Falls Association at 318 Central Ave., by phone at 406-453-6151 or call the Boland Agency at 406-453-0371.

