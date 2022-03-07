City seeking applicants for multiple boards, committees

The city is seeking applicants for several advisory boards and committees.

Citizen interest forms are available at the City Manager’s office in the Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be downloaded from the city website.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

There is currently one opening on the Audit Committee for the remainder of a three-year term through June 30, 2023.

The Audit Committee was established by the City Commission in October of 1992 and consists of five members to include the mayor, a commissioner, the city manager, the Fiscal Services director and a private citizen. During the May 17, 2016 City Commission meeting, commissioners voted to increase the number of members on the committee to include an additional private citizen.

The Audit Committee provides assurance that financial disclosures made by management reasonably portray the city’s financial condition, results of operations and plans and long-term commitments. Experience or interest in financial information is helpful.

For more information, contact Melissa Kinzler at 455-8476.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 21.

LIBRARY BOARD

There is currently one opening on the Library Board for the remainder of a five-year term through June 30, 2024.

The board consists of five members who oversee the library policies and operations including book policies and service to the city, county and pathfinder Federation of Libraries.

Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact Susie McIntyre at the Great Falls Public Library at 453-9706.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. March 21.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS BOARD

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022.

The board consists of five to seven members.

The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms.

Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon.

For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

