Three neighborhood councils meet March 7-11.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. March 8 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include guest speaker District Court Judge David Grubich, District Court judge candidate Michele Levine, a presentation by County Attorney Josh Racki and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Neighborhood Watch report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. March 9 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items District Court Judge David Grubich, County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, Facebook update, Neighborhood Watch report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. March 10 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include Kranz Park update, a presentation by County Attorney Josh Racki and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, Council Facebook page, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC9, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

