Two neighborhood councils meet Feb. 28-March 4

Two neighborhood councils meet Feb. 28 through March 4.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. March 2 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include District Court Judge David Grubich, county attorney and sheriff’s office presentation by County Attorney Josh Racki and Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, District Court judge candidate Michele Levine, bylaw review and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets is on March 3, at 7 pm in the Riverview School music room.

Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, Little Free Library fundraising, District Court Judge David Grubich, County Sheriff candidate Jay Groskreutz, Cascade, District Court Judge candidate Michele Levine, NeighborWorks CommUNITY Cleanup and bylaw review – time change, virtual meeting options and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Beginning in March, Neighborhood Council 2’s monthly meetings will take place at 5:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. The NC2 meetings are on the second Wednesday of the month in the West Elementary School Library.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

