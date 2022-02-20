Sunday Reads: Feb. 20

Here’s this week’s reading list. Stay warm out there Great Falls.

The Washington Post: Move fast, rename things: Facebook tries to boost morale with new slogans

The New York Times: A woman is cured of H.I.V. using a novel treatment

The Washington Post: Sandy Hook families announce $73 million settlement with Remington Arms in landmark agreement

The Economist: A new era of transparent warfare beckons

Kaiser Health News: As politics infects public health, private companies profit

Associated Press: U.S. could see a century’s worth of sea rise in just 30 years

Reuters: School boards get death threats amid rage over race, gender, mask policies

The Washington Post: U.S. ‘excess deaths’ during pandemic surpassed 1 million, with covid killing most but other diseases adding to the toll, CDC says

NPR: New green building codes stall rebuilding efforts after Colorado wildfire

Smart Cities Dive: Sheltered homelessness down 8 percent amid COVID emergency measures: HUD report

The New York Times: Inflation may have already peaked. The Fed needs to step gingerly.

Associated Press: US paying $360K to law enforcement in Oxford school shooting

Los Angeles Times: Avocado imports from Mexico are blocked. What does that mean for you?

Stateline: Think twice before scanning that QR code

The Economist: Vladimir Putin keeps all options open in Ukraine

The Wall Street Journal: Drought in the U.S. West is driest period in centuries

Route Fifty: How cities and counties are dumping abandoned properties

Scientific American: The pandemic showed the promise of cities with fewer cars

Kaiser Health News: Medical boards pressured to let it slide when doctors spread COVID misinformation

NPR: In the misinformation wars, renewable energy is the latest to be attacked

The Wall Street Journal: The next Austin? What companies will look for in a headquarters city

CityLab: The future of cityhood

The New York Times: That organic cotton t-shirt may not be as organic as you think

NPR: This Colorado restaurant hired a therapist to help employees with industry stress

NBC News: Virgin Galactic opens ticket sales to the general public

Associated Press: Ottawa’s police chief ousted amid truck protest in Canada

The New York Times: A ‘fair fares’ program so exclusive, barely anyone can qualify for it

NPR: Demand for college peer counselors is booming. But training only goes so far

The New York Times: In a first, Fordham will be led by a woman, not a Catholic priest

PBS: With his camera and sock, Colorado doctor captures stunning uniqueness of snowflakes

NPR: What happens after your dating story goes viral?

