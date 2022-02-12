Sunday Reads: Feb. 13

Here’s this week’s reading list. Enjoy the sunshine Great Falls!

The New York Times: Exercise may enhance the effects of a COVID or flu shot

NPR: A top researcher says it’s time to rethink our entire approach to preschool

Flathead Beacon: Montana State Library commissioner resigns, citing ImagineIF support

Associated Press: Explainer: Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

Reuters: Coca-Cola, PepsiCo warn of inflation bite as higher prices lift sales

The New York Times: Despite court order, Canada protesters are still blocking key border bridge

NPR: An unexpected item is blocking cities’ climate change prep: obsolete rainfall records

Associated Press: Biden puts focus on drug prices as he tries to revive agenda

The New York Times: Streetwear is dead

Reuters: ‘Nobody is ready:’ Many U.S. cities lack resources to chase $1 trillion infrastructure windfall

Grist: U.S. flood risk is about to explode — but not for the reasons you think

Associated Press: Opioid fight needs new strategy, Cabinet leadership: report

Route Fifty: Millions of electric vehicle chargers are coming and cities want a say in where they go

The New York Times: Why an Arizona county turned Down $1.9 million in COVID relief (Alicia Thompson is the former health officer at Cascade County City-County Health Department)

PBS News Hour: Queries on doping, harassment, ineptitude at Olympics

NPR: Coal-dependent West Virginia eliminates ban on nuclear power

Associated Press: Hospitals begin to limp out of the latest COVID-19 surge

The Washington Post: Federal judge restores protections for gray wolves in much of U.S., reversing Trump policy

The Globe and Mail: Where are the convoy protesters in Ottawa now? A visual guide to the state of emergency

PBS News Hour: Black scuba divers explore the wreckage of slave ships and the ‘untold American story’

Curbed: Most green buildings — so far — aren’t even close to being carbon-neutral

The Oregonian: Tiny ribbon cutting at world’s smallest park officially unveils itty bitty improvements to Mill Ends

NPR: How to build a fire inside, according to Neanderthals

Task and Purpose: Troops knew ‘an attack was coming’ at Kabul airport but their hands were tied, investigation reveals

The Washington Post: Booster effectiveness wanes after 4 months, but showed sturdy protection against hospitalization, CDC study shows

The New York Times: A product of public universities, Michelle Childs would be an unconventional court pick

The Washington Post: Plastics production is skyrocketing. A new U.N. treaty effort could cap it.

Associated Press: Money for nothing: Cities’ crypto push draws fans, critics

The New York Times: Biden’s top science adviser resigns after acknowledging demeaning behavior

Kaiser Health News: Healthcare paradox: Medicare penalizes dozens of hospitals it also gives five stars

The New York Times: Amazon doubles its cap on base salaries for corporate employees.

The Atlantic: What college students really think about cancel culture

The Washington Post: More cities seek to redress widespread 20th-century destruction of Black neighborhoods

Reuters: Carlsberg warns that higher beer prices could hit sales

Scientific American: Recycled lithium-ion batteries can perform better than new ones

Axios: America’s bridges are falling apart faster than expected

The Washington Post: Top corporations have vowed to fight climate change. Researchers say their plans fall short.

The New York Times: U.S. COVID death toll surpasses 900,000 as omicron’s spread slows

Kaiser Health News: Bounties and bonuses leave small hospitals behind in staffing wars

The New York Times: Why liberal suburbs face a new round of school mask battles

The Washington Post: Security guard charged after being accused of drawing eyes on faceless figures in painting worth $1 million

The Verge: Artists are playing takedown whack-a-mole to fight counterfeit merch

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

