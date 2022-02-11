Two neighborhood councils meet Feb. 14-18

Two neighborhood councils meet next week.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 14 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, HOME-ARP funds letter, Great Falls Public Library permanent StoryWalk proposal, community services for the homeless presentation by United Way, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 8 meets at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 in the Women’s Annex of the Great Falls Transition Center, 1019 15th St. N.

Agenda items include council Facebook page update, District Court Judge David Grubich, bylaw review, and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC8, including boundaries and contact information, here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

