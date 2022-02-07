FWP seeking applicants for fisheries management committee

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking applicants interested in serving on the Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan Citizen Advisory Committee.

The Upper Missouri River Reservoir Fisheries Management Plan guides fisheries management for Canyon Ferry, Hauser, and Holter Reservoirs and the Missouri River from Toston to Canyon Ferry and from Hauser Dam to upper Holter Reservoir. The plan sets fisheries goals and strategies to maintain quality multi-species fisheries throughout the system.

The CAC helps to provide input needed for FWP to make decisions for fisheries management in the area encompassed by the plan, according to FWP.

There is currently one open position on the five-member CAC.

Further details about the position along with how to apply can be found here.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. March 3.

For more information, contact fisheries biologist Adam Strainer at 495-3263 or astrainer@mt.gov

