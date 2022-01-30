Sunday Reads: Jan. 30
Happy weekend Great Falls. Here’s this week’s reading list.
The Washington Post: Restaurant workers are quitting in droves. This is how they are being lured back.
The New York Times: Yes, omicron is loosening its hold. But the pandemic has not ended.
The Washington Post: Buttigieg releases national plan to reduce road deaths
NPR: Tempe creates an emergency response center to be a refuge in a climate disaster
The Washington Post: CDC is asked to release race and gender data on long covid
The New York Times: New research hints at four factors that may increase chances of long COVID
The Atlantic: Students are walking out over COVID
The Washington Post: Even the new Girl Scout cookie is having supply chain issues — but it’s worth tracking down
Associated Press: Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
The Washington Post: Government watchdog says HHS is at ‘high risk’ of botching a future crisis
The New York Times: Fed signals rate increase in March, citing inflation and strong job market
Axios: D.C. explores the future of accessible public space
Associated Press: Utility asks court to overturn rejection of power plant plan
NPR: An African immigrant’s pizza wins global raves — and overcomes Italian prejudices
NBC News: Marijuana use may cause cognitive impairment even when not still high
The New York Times: Everyone has left the chat
Associated Press: Montana curbs wolf hunt after 23 from Yellowstone killed
NPR: A second version of omicron is spreading. Here’s why scientists are on alert
Associated Press: How Fed hikes could affect mortgages, car loans, card rates
The Washington Post: Crypto collapse erases more than $1 trillion in wealth, forcing a reckoning for everyday investors
Associated Press: Fashion retailer pays $4.2M in settlement with FTC
The Washington Post: Much of America wants policing to change. But these self-proclaimed experts tell officers they’re doing just fine.
Associated Press: Nashville officer in shooting loses police power amid review
The New York Times: He lost fingers in an accident. Now it’s inspiring his art.
The Washington Post: The Winter Olympics could highlight China’s innovative — and troubling — efforts to control the weather
Associated Press: ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
The New York Times: Do I really need a toilet?