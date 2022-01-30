City holding “State of the City” work session

The City of Great Falls is holding a “State of the City” in a special work session at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center.

The work session will include an opening from City Manager followed by updates from city department heads:

  • Legal – Jeff Hindoien
  • Human resources – Gaye McInerney
  • Deputy city manager – Chuck Anderson
  • Finance – Melissa Kinzler
  • Library – Susie McIntyre
  • Planning and Community Development – Craig Raymond
  • Housing Authority – Greg Sukut
  • Public Works – Paul Skubinna
  • Park and Recreation – Steve Herrig
  • Police – Jeff Newton
  • Fire – Jeremy Jones

Residents can attend the meeting in person or watch online.