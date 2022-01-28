Neighborhood councils meet Jan. 31-Feb. 4

Next week, two Neighborhood Councils meet.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Sunnyside School Library.

Agenda items include Melissa Smith – Montana House District 23 candidate, Council of Councils recap, elections of officers and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. Feb. 3 in the Riverview School Music Room.

Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, Little Free Library fundraising, bylaw and political speaker policy review, visioning and goal settings, and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

