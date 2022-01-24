Sunday Reads: Jan. 24

Here’s to a great week Great Falls with this week’s reading list.

The Washington Post: Will that college degree pay off? A look at some of the numbers.

Associated Press: U.S. unveils changes to attract foreign science, tech students

NPR: The nursing home staffing crisis right now is like nothing we’ve seen before

The Washington Post: The public library is the latest place to pick up a coronavirus test. Librarians are overwhelmed.

The New York Times: The C.D.C.’s new challenge? Grappling with imperfect science

The Economist: Momentum is building for war in Ukraine

NPR: Why humans are losing the race against superbugs

Star Tribune: Minneapolis will launch basic income experiment to fight entrenched disparities

The New York Times: 900 bison at Yellowstone are targeted for removal

The Washington Post: A professor said her students think Americans make six figures on average. That’s a long way off.

NPR: Fauci says COVID-19 won’t go away like smallpox, but will more likely become endemic

The Washington Post: Researchers say they may have uncovered who betrayed Anne Frank’s family to Nazis

Associated Press: Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70B

The Washington Post: Cracker Barrel served a cleaning agent to a customer. A jury ordered it to pay $9.3 million.

The New York Times: Something has to give in the housing market. Or does it?

Associated Press: Majority of US states pursue nuclear power for emission cuts

The Washington Post: Americans aren’t bothered about grocery inflation — yet

Associated Press: Tracking Biden’s 1st-year progress delivering on promises

The New York Times: ‘I Was Not Whole’: Why a grandfather went back to college

Reuters: Big brands call for global pact to cut plastic production

NPR: The newest Girl Scout cookie is feeling pain from the supply chain

Associated Press: Army Corps of Engineers gets $14B to help ease supply chains

NPR: Restaurant workers are feeling a sense of déjà vu as omicron threatens the industry

Pew: This city has a new way to fight homelessness with COVID aid

Reuters: Acacia Research contacts Kohl’s to explore bid for retailer, sources say

Wired: Cities want ebikes to stay in their lane-but which one?

Associated Press: Let the challenges begin! Time for contesting census is here

The New York Times: Can anyone satisfy Amazon’s craving for electric vans?

NPR: No one bid on this Italian villa with the world’s only known Caravaggio ceiling mural

Associated Press: Out of this world: 555.55-carat black diamond lands in Dubai

The New York Times: Reporter is hit by car on air, striking nerve with TV journalists

The Washington Post: Mother of 11-year-old who died by suicide sues social media firms Meta and Snap

NPR: Architect behind Googleplex now says it’s ‘dangerous’ to work at such a posh office

The New York Times: Why the woman who dressed ‘The Gilded Age’ is on the verge of giving up

Axios: Federal judge blocks Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal workers

The Economist: Divorce in the rich world is getting less nasty

The Seattle Times: Restaurant workers go ‘missing’ again from Washington’s job recovery

The New York Times: America’s next great restaurants are in the suburbs. But can they thrive there?

The Boston Globe: All around Massachusetts, cities and towns want to go fossil fuel free. Here’s why they can’t.

The New York Times: Why does coffee make me poop?

Forbes: Why is food insecurity so widespread in the grocery industry?

The New York Times: Hong Kong will cull thousands of hamsters after Covid cases in a pet shop.

The New York Times: How much deference do elite U.S. colleges deserve? (opinion)

The New York Times: We know the real cause of the crisis in our hospitals. It’s greed. (opinion)

