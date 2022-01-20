Council of Councils, Neighborhood Council 4 meet Jan. 24-27

One neighborhood council and the Council of Councils meet Jan. 24-28.

Council of Councils meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 in the Gibson Room upstairs at the Civic Center.

Each of the city’s nine Neighborhood Councils will be represented along with two City Commission members.

Agenda items include fireworks, a police department update, legal department update on new ordinances and election of officers. Information on the Council of Councils is here.

Neighborhood Council 4 meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Heritage Baptist Church, 900 52nd St. N.

Agenda items include Good Neighbor Award presentation, election of officers, traffic study on 36th Street/4th Avenue, Neighborhood Watch and other neighborhood concerns discussion with Lt. Tony Munkres of the Great Falls Police Department.

More information on NC4, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

