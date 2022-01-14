GFPS waiting until Sunday to determine whether to reopen next week, cases increasing

Great Falls Public Schools officials reviewed the district’s COVID-19 numbers on Jan. 14 and have more than 250 infections among faculty and staff, according to the district.

“That is the highest number of infections we have experienced since COVID-19 hit our community in the winter of 2020,” according to the district.

All GFPS schools going remote due to COVID Jan. 11-17

Due to the increased numbers, the district is waiting until Jan. 16 to make a determination on whether schools will reopen Jan. 18.

“Currently, we are analyzing the infection and isolation rates of our staff to determine whether we will have adequate staffing to reopen schools safely,” on Jan. 18, according to the district. “Due to the ever-changing dynamics of this current COVID-19 variant, it is apparent that we need to wait until Sunday afternoon, when we will look at the updated employee data to make an informed decision about school reopening.”

The district will hold a Facebook live session at 5 p.m. Jan. 16 regarding the status of opening schools next week and send out an updated press release at that time.

The district went remote on Jan. 11 for the remainder of the week due to the number of COVID cases within the district.

Check the district website and the GFPS Facebook page for updates and information on rapid test clinics and vaccine clinics.

Students, with parent consent, and staff can access rapid tests at most schools and at the community drive-through testing center at the fairgrounds.

Parents, staff and students are reminded to monitor your health and wellbeing each day. The district asks that those feeling sick and/or exhibiting any flu-like symptoms, stay home and contact your healthcare provider.

For questions or concerns, parents should contact their school administrator, according to the district.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

