GFPS accepting applications for new citizens academy

The Great Falls Public Schools district is launching a citizens academy.

The academy will meet six times starting Feb. 3 to offer participants an in-depth look at the district and its programs. The Citizens Academy will be limited to 35 participants.

Participants must be able to commit to the entire meeting schedule (Feb. 3, Feb. 17, March 3, March 17, March 31 and April 12.

The sessions are 6-8:30 p.m. with dinners provided.

Our first session will be held at Paris Gibson Education Center as we offer an overview of GFPS and governance.

The Feb. 17 session will be at the district office building to discuss business operations, the GFPS Foundation, transportation and technology.

The third session will be at Longfellow Elementary with a tour of the school, while hearing from our safety committee.

March 17, they’ll tour Great Falls High School Career and Technical Program departments and hear from music directors in the newly renovated auditorium.

March 31 will be held at the Early Learning Family Center with the Indian Education Department and Special Education service representatives.

April 12 will be at our Buildings and Grounds location and CMR for a short ceremony for the Citizen Academy members to recognize their completion of the sessions.

To apply, submit the application from the website or stop by the GFPS District Office Building, 1100 4th St. S., for a paper application.

The application deadline is Jan. 20. Participant spaces are limited and will be filled as applications are received.

Please call Great Falls Public School Administration office at 406-268-6001 for more information.

