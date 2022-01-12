Cascade County COVID case rate spikes

Cascade County added 414 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 17,677, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department.

It’s an increase over recent weeks and the new case rate is 72.7 per 100,000, according to CCHD’s update.

The case rate is the average of new daily cases over the previous seven days and is calculated on Wednesdays.

The case rate had dropped in December, but the increase in cases caused the Great Falls Public Schools district to go remote for the remainder of this week due to COVID cases.

All GFPS schools going remote due to COVID Jan. 11-17

There were no new COVID deaths in the county over the last week.

The new case rate is 13.7 percent, according to CCHD.

There were 102 new breakthrough cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 1,524 since February 2021.

A breakthrough case is one when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID. A person is considered fully vaccinated when they have the full initial series of the vaccines, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one dose for Johnson and Johnson.

As of Jan. 10, there were 89,022 total vaccine doses administered in the county and 36,921, or 49 percent of the eligible population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.

As of Jan. 10, there were 11 COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System and six of them were vaccinated. One unvaccinated COVID patient was on a ventilator, according to the hospital. There were 149 non-COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis, according to the weekly state report. There were 18 non-COVID patients in the ICU.

At Great Falls Clinic, there was one COVID patient and 10 non-COVID patients hospitalized, according to the state report.

