Neighborhood Council 1 and 2 January meetings canceled

Neighborhood Councils 1 and 2 have canceled their January meetings.

The councils typically meet at Great Falls Public Schools facilities, which announced Jan. 10 that they were closing and going remote for the remainder of the week.

Four neighborhood councils meet Jan. 10-14

“With limited noticed for a different venue, the January meetings have been canceled,” according to the city.

There are nine neighborhood councils in the city that typically meet monthly.

