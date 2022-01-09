Sunday Reads: Jan. 9

Enjoy the sunshine Great Falls!

Nola.com: Sandra Jaffe, whose Preservation Hall spread traditional jazz worldwide, dies at 83

The New York Times: What if everything you learned about human history is wrong?

Slate: “Good Design” is making bad cities, but it doesn’t have to

The New York Times: Team owner surprises workers with ‘life-changing gesture’ after sale

The Washington Post: Food trucks can help us dine out during the pandemic, if cities embrace them

Wired: Public transit systems refocus on their core riders

The Atlantic: Big cars are killing Americans

The New York Times: No way to grow up

L.A. Times: California lawmakers may stop tying K-12 schools’ funding to daily attendance

The Washington Post: Inflation emerging as top economic challenge in 2022

The New York Times: The Fed’s moves pumped up stocks. In 2022, it may pull the plug.

The Washington Post: As U.S. pushes a shift toward electric cars, where should the chargers go?

NPR: $17 trillion: That’s how much the pandemic could take away from today’s kids

The Washington Post: Citing danger to freshwater, scientists say we need to put brakes on road salts

CityLab: How infectious disease defined the American bathroom

Vox: 3 ways remote work could remake America

The New York Times: Haunting the coast of Spain: The ghost hotel of Algarrobico

Associated Press: ‘Pooh,’ ‘Sun Also Rises’ among works going public in 2022

NPR: Why your local library might be hiring a social worker

CityLab: The dark side of 15-minute grocery delivery

The Washington Post: New Year’s Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge

The News Tribune: ‘She saved my life’ Vancouver equipment manager finds Kraken fan who noticed cancerous mole

The New York Times: A new ban on surprise medical bills starts today

Associated Press: Environmental justice in spotlight as WH official departs

The Atlantic: Should I just get omicron over with?

The New Yorker: For-profit colleges have made a COVID-fueled comeback

The New York Times: Venice gets a grip on a star architect’s slippery bridge

National Geographic: How polar explorers survived months of isolation without cracking

The Washington Post: The golden age of public libraries dawns again (opinion)

The New York Times: How much more can the restaurant industry take? (opinion)

NBC News: This New Year’s Eve, celebrate the women who choose to stay single (opinion)

