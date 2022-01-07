Power restored at East Middle, school resumes as normal on Jan. 10

Power has been restored at East Middle School and school will resume as normal in the building on Jan. 10.

After school activities will also resume as normal, according to Great Falls Public Schools.

The school lost power after a transformer owned by the district failed on Jan. 3, causing the school to go remote for the remainder of the week.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our district skilled trades experts for the knowledge and work they provided which is helping us open our doors for students on Monday morning. Our teachers and staff quickly modified lessons, classroom activities, and school services to accommodate remote learning. Our parents worked with us to

support their children, as students became remote learners. We would like to thank Cascade Electric for providing a temporary transformer in our time of need, and Northwestern Energy for providing guidance, equipment and manpower as we work to address electrical issues with our equipment,” according to a GFPS release.

Reminders from the district to parents and students:

Breakfasts and lunches will be served at East Middle School but will be “cold” for the week of Jan. 10-14.

Work on the electrical system will continue the week of Jan. 10-14 and while we guarantee there will be heat in the building, students are reminded to dress appropriately for Montana winter weather.

The district will provide daily updates as to our progress to families and staff. The process of establishing stable electrical service will be day-to-day. Watch the district website, the district Facebook page and the

EMS facebook or call the EMS office at 268-6500 for updates.

