GFPD, CCSO investigating death of child

Great Falls Police officers and medical personnel responded to a medical call on the 600 block of 13th Street South around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

The call was for an unresponsive 8-year-old child.

“Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a GFPD release.

GFPD patrol and detetives, with deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office are continuing the investigation.

The child has been transported to Missoula for an autopsy at the Montana State Crime Lab.

“The child’s name will be released by Sheriff Jesse Slaughter when appropriate,” according to the GFPS release. “The death of any child has a particularly hard impact on a community. We encourage understanding, patience, and compassion for this child’s family and the emergency personnel involved.”

In a release on Jan. 3, GFPD said there was no threat to the public and on Jan. 4, Lt. Tony Munkres said law enforcement investigates any death that was not witnessed by medical professionals and the person wasn’t under a physician’s care.

