Petsgiving: Zoe

Name: Zoe

Age: 8

Breed: Poodle/shi tzu or poo-shi for short

Human(s): Tiffany and my late dad Steve

Where did you come from? I came to live with mom and dad in September of 2013. My dad was diagnosed with brain cancer 6 months earlier and mom worked all the time so they decided to get a dog to keep dad company.

What’s your favorite toy? Any toy my sister Ziggy isn’t playing with. She loves to hog the toys.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Being there for my dad when he was fighting his cancer. Whenever he was having a rough day I would make sure to snuggle up to him extra close. He passed in 2019 and I really miss him but I still have mom and Ziggy to keep me company.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate my mom’s fancy steak once. She was so mad at me but it tasted so good.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Mom always works and it makes the day so long without her.

Where’s your favorite patio? The front porch gets a ton of sun so I just absorb all the warmth.

What are your aliases? Zoe butt, butt butt, Zo Zo

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My sister Ziggy. She can be a handful but I still love her.

What’s your favorite place to go? Anywhere in the car is good for me.

What are your hobbies? Cuddling with mom is my favorite thing besides eating and sleeping. I’m a laid back girl who just wants to cuddle.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I don’t get into things that I’m not supposed to and mom doesn’t share her food with me. She loves her sushi and I know that it is pretty expensive sometimes.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? I love going to a Diamond in the Ruff. They like doing Asian fusion hairstyles with me and I always come out absolutely adorable.

What’s your fitness routine? Fitness? What’s that?

What are you thankful for? I’m thankful that mom and dad chose me to be a member of the family. I get lots of love and tummy scratches so life doesn’t get much better except when I get extra treats. I know how to use my puppy eyes well.

