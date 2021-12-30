Petsgiving: Stella and Molly

Name: Stella and Molly

Age: 8 and 7 respectively

Breed: Pug

Human(s): Karin and Orlo

Where did you come from? Miles City

What’s your favorite toy? Big rope, small tennis ball

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Cajoling our humans into letting us sleep on the bed

What’s the worst thing you ever did? We poop in the “turtle room.”

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What do your humans do to make you mad? They leave for work.

Where’s your favorite patio? The front porch.

What are your aliases? Stella Star and Good Golly Miss Molly…or…”Loaf.”

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? We’re best friends.

What’s your favorite place to go? Camping.

What are your hobbies? Sleep.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Stella: “I never ate anything, I’m a good girl”…Molly: “I ate a leather shoe once.”

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home.

What’s your fitness routine? Lol.

What are you thankful for? Our humans and their kids and grandkids, they’re all the best to hang out with!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

