Petsgiving: Bean

Name: Bean (officially Coco Bean)

Age: 2.5

Breed: Mini Lop

Human(s): Kaylee and Canyon

Where did you come from? Orlando, Fla.

What’s your favorite toy? A mini basketball.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making a 6 day road trip from Florida to Montana in the middle of summer! It was so hot!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Got stuck behind my hiding house and the wall… I’m a bit clumsy!

What do your humans do to make you mad? Clean my cage and litter box! I hate the dustpan.

Where’s your favorite patio? After a year of living outside in the Florida heat before I was adopted, I love staying inside! No patio for me!

What are your aliases? Beany and Princess Bean

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My basketball, I give it lots of kisses!

What’s your favorite place to go? Under the bed.

What are your hobbies? Eating lots, making my house as messy as possible.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? An Iphone charger.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home or the vet!

What’s your fitness routine? Lots of laps and happy jumps!

What are you thankful for? Strawberries, bananas, cuddles, and kisses.

