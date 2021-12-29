Two neighborhood councils meet Jan. 3-7.

Neighborhood Council 6 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 in the Sunnyside School Library. Agenda items include Sunnyside Park, Neighborhood Watch discussion with GFPD Lt. Tony Munkres, elections of officers and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC6, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 3 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Riverview School Music Room. Agenda items include Facebook update, Calumet update, committee reports, Little Free Library in Skyline Park fundraising, Skyline Park update from Great Falls Park and Rec, elections of officers and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC3, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

