Cascade County COVID numbers remain low another week

Cascade County added 76 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 17,126.

This week’s case rate is 13.3 per 100,000 and the positivity rate is 5.1 percent, the lowest rates since July in the county.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths in the county over the last week, bringing the total to 283, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department.

There were eight new breakthrough cases over the last week bringing the total since February to 1,351.

A breakthrough case is when a person who is fully vaccinated, meaning they’ve had the full initial course of a vaccine, tests positive for COVID.

There have been 87,023 total doses of the vaccine administered in the county and 36,546 people, or 48 percent of the eligible population, are fully vaccinated, according to the state dashboard.

As of Dec. 24, according to the state, nine percent of people ages 5-11 and 38 percent of those 12-17 had at least one dose of the vaccine.

As of Dec. 27, there were nine people hospitalized at Benefis Health System, four of whom were vaccinated. Four COVID patients were in the ICU and one was on a ventilator, none of them vaccinated, according to Benefis. There were 151 non-COVID patients as of Dec. 27.

There were 11 non-COVID patients at Great Falls Clinic as of Dec. 27 and no COVID patients, according to the weekly state report.

