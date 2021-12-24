Dogsgiving: Toby

Name: Toby

Age: 13

Breed: Basset Hound

Human(s): Ariel

Where did you come from? The Great Falls Animal Shelter

What’s your favorite toy? I’ve never been huge on toys… I do play with stuffed animals from time to time though!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? One Fourth of July I was being watched by some of my parents friends, I thought that party was pretty boring though so I took myself for a walk. I hit up a BBQ a few blocks away and snagged myself an entire bag of hot dogs. Gosh, they were delicious.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I am a known escape artist… or at least I was in my younger years. A few years back I snuck under the garage door, walked down to Schultes, and hopped in a ladies car who had just purchased a large quantity of fried chicken. I refused to get out of the car and the poor lady had to drive me home so my parents could pull me out of the car. What can I say? I like food.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Where do I start? They don’t let me sleep in front of the stove when cooking, they don’t let me snack on the cats food, and they make me share my sleeping spots with cats.

Where’s your favorite patio? We have a nice patio in our backyard where I like to sun tan.

What are your aliases? Tubs, Tobias, Tobias the Bloodhound, Tubby

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Ekho. She is my only non-human friend. I prefer my friends with 2 legs!

What’s your favorite place to go? I am REALLY fond of Schultes. Sometimes when my mom is walking me I will try to pull her into oncoming traffic to visit!

What are your hobbies? Napping, snacking, sniffing.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Hmmmm… honestly if it is within my reach, I’m gonna eat it. I don’t think I have eaten anything overwhelmingly expensive though.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Diamond in the Ruff.

What’s your fitness routine? My parents take me on walks, but I’d really rather be napping or snacking. If you make me walk too much, I will just stop and someone has to carry me.

What are you thankful for? I am thankful for messy cooks, without them I would never get any kitchen scraps.

