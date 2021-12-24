Dogsgiving: Ekho
Name: Ekho
Age: 10
Breed: Australian Shepherd
Human(s): Ariel
Where did you come from? A farm in Choteau
What’s your favorite toy? Kolby the Koala
What’s your biggest accomplishment? I graduated intermediate agility class at Fetch. I’ve also ran most the mountain biking trails on the River’s Edge Trail, no big deal.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? When I was a puppy I ripped up about $1,000 worth of my mom’s clothes
What do your humans do to make you mad? Sometimes when we have guests over I have to sit in “time out” for a while until I calm down, which is no fun.
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard! My parents built me a nice little patio that overlooks a pond.
What are your aliases? Ek-a-lek, Red Dog
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Luna, my little Persian cat sister
What’s your favorite place to go? The River’s Edge Trail!
What are your hobbies? I like running, agility, walking, and herding cats.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s clothes, whoops!
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Diamond in the Ruff
What’s your fitness routine? I go for daily walks, runs on the weekend, and practice agility when I can.
What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my family <3
