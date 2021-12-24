Dogsgiving: Douglas
Name: Douglas
Age: 6
Breed: German shepherd/border collie
Human(s): Justin Redeen and Katherine Crevi
Where did you come from? Denver
What’s your favorite toy? Small dogs
What’s your biggest accomplishment? I love my humans more than I love slippers, just sayin.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? I like trash cans, and what’s inside of them. What can I say? (I also can be a bully with smaller dogs, but we don’t talk about that!)
What do your humans do to make you mad? They locked the trash can!
Where’s your favorite patio? My favorite spot is the big window in my house, I can see all the FedEx and UPS and mail delivery – I let them know they aren’t welcome!
What are your aliases? Dougie Doug, the Hunk
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? The Chunk, my cousin Milo
What’s your favorite place to go? Mountains! I love to hike!
What are your hobbies? Hiking, guard dogging, going for walks by the river
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Old coffee grounds…it was expensive coffee and it was so good!
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Mom and Dad, pretty much – I’m a handsome, low maintenance Hunk
What’s your fitness routine? Lots of walks! Everyday I go for 3 or 4 walks, at least. But my favorite are the weekend hikes!
What are you thankful for? My humans, they rescued me and have promised to never abandon me.
