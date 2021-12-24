Dogsgiving: Dickinson
Name: Dickinson Francis Colton Dickins for short
Age: 6
Breed: Golden Retriever
Human(s): Amber Colton
Where did you come from? Havre
What’s your favorite toy? A big stuffed cat and tennis balls
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Graduating school and walking down stairs
What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate a hat that belonged to my Mom’s great-grandmother. I hid from her behind a curtain, but I forgot how long my tail was so she found me. She yelled at me with her naughty voice and I accidentally peed on the curtain.
What do your humans do to make you mad? They go to work without me.
Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard so I can patrol for squirrels
What are your aliases? McChickens, Bubba, Chucklehead
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? It was my brother Cain, but he died last year. I miss him a lot.
What’s your favorite place to go? To the lake or the river
What are your hobbies? Swimming and playing ball
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I ate money. It was a $20 bill. It was gross though.
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch
What’s your fitness routine? I go for walks and do zooming in the backyard.
What are you thankful for? My mom. If I could get a tattoo it would be a heart with the word Mom. I’m also thankful for all my toys.
