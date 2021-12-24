Dogsgiving: Dexter

Name: Dexter

Age: 4

Breed: Boxer

Human(s): Callie Dahlberg

Where did you come from? Sun Prairie

What’s your favorite toy? My duck toys! I only have parts of them right now…

What’s your biggest accomplishment? My vet would disagree that this is an accomplishment, but I weigh 120 lbs!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I once chewed up a wallet and consumed a $50 bill.

What do your humans do to make you mad? I throw a fit every night at dinner because I’m not handed my own plate of human food.

Where’s your favorite patio? My house.

What are your aliases? Pony

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? The dog next door- my best friend McGregor

What’s your favorite place to go? Augusta

What are your hobbies? Standing in my moms way while she makes dinner, long naps, & sitting on my stump in the backyard while my favorite squirrel throws peanut shells at me.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A coffee table…

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mom grooms me.

What’s your fitness routine? Walks around my neighborhood.

What are you thankful for? Cheese, ice cream, popcorn & big beds to take long naps in!

