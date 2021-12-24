Dogsgiving: Charlie and Camper
Name: Charlie and Camper
Age:12 and 4
Breed: Chocolate Lab and pound hound
Human(s): Mallory and Max
Where did you come from? Mom and Dad moved me here from Florida, then picked up my brother Camper from the Havre Animal Shelter
What’s your favorite toy? We love a good fetch ball and a nice bone to chew
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Big swims and hikes in Montana
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Eat mom and dad’s textbooks when they were still in school…
What do your humans do to make you mad? We never seem to get fed from the table enough…
Where’s your favorite patio? Mom and dad just moved us out of town, so now we have a whole big yard to roam!
What are your aliases? Chuck, Charles, Chucklebee Jones; Campy, Shmampy, Campleberg
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Nelli and Willow, our aunt Erin’s fur kids!
What’s your favorite place to go? We love camping with mom and dad to go swimming and eat lots of snacks
What are your hobbies? Chasing deer, snoring loudly, swimming, and snuggles
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A pair of mom’s shoes and dad’s prescription glasses…oops
Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home! We’re low maintenance!
What’s your fitness routine? I (Charlie) can’t walk too well anymore, but I go to water treadmill therapy every week with my dogtor! Camper gets all his exercise chasing deer around the field at our new house
What are you thankful for? Ear rubs, being fed from the table, snuggles on the couch, and anyone I can give kisses to.
You must be logged in to post a comment.