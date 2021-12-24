Dogsgiving: CeeGee
Name: CeeGee
Age: 13
Breed: Labradoodle
Human(s): Roxanne & Keith
Where did you come from? Stevensville
What’s your favorite toy? I really have 3 stuffed faves…Rocky, my raccoon, Moose, and Frank, my pheasant
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning to sit on the deck of mom’s kayak, floating the river
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate most of the peanut butter cookies mom made for a bake sale and set by the front door.
What do your humans do to make you mad? My dad makes me do all sorts of tricks before he gives me treats
Where’s your favorite patio? My house
What are your aliases? Doodie, Ceeg, Sweetie
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Ingy
What’s your favorite place to go? River’s Edge Trail
What are your hobbies? Walking, fishing, anything I can fetch for you if you throw it!, going gopher hunting, camping, guarding the bird feeders from squirrels.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I never was that kinda dog
Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mom grooms me
What’s your fitness routine? Well, it seems like since a while back, I’ve been walking a LOT every day.
What are you thankful for? That I am so loved and cared for by my humans.
You must be logged in to post a comment.