Dogsgiving: CeeGee

Name: CeeGee

Age: 13

Breed: Labradoodle

Human(s): Roxanne & Keith

Where did you come from? Stevensville

What’s your favorite toy? I really have 3 stuffed faves…Rocky, my raccoon, Moose, and Frank, my pheasant

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Learning to sit on the deck of mom’s kayak, floating the river

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ate most of the peanut butter cookies mom made for a bake sale and set by the front door.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What do your humans do to make you mad? My dad makes me do all sorts of tricks before he gives me treats

Where’s your favorite patio? My house

What are your aliases? Doodie, Ceeg, Sweetie

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Ingy

What’s your favorite place to go? River’s Edge Trail

What are your hobbies? Walking, fishing, anything I can fetch for you if you throw it!, going gopher hunting, camping, guarding the bird feeders from squirrels.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I never was that kinda dog

Where do you get your hair and nails done? My mom grooms me

What’s your fitness routine? Well, it seems like since a while back, I’ve been walking a LOT every day.

What are you thankful for? That I am so loved and cared for by my humans.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

