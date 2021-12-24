Dogsgiving: Bella

Name: Bella

Age: 12

Breed: Westie

Human(s): Chelle, Grandma, Poppa, Auntie Heather, Anastasia & Logan

Where did you come from? Chelle adopted me from my original owners

What’s your favorite toy? My monkey! Though he no longer has any arms, legs, ears or a tail. He was the first toy Chelle bought me. I love him so much & give him daily baths. He goes to bed with me every night.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I am a very avid kayaker! I kayaked three different rivers this summer. The Missouri, Dearborn and Smith.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I got put in Timeout because I ran across the street in front of a truck this summer.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Chelle doesn’t take me on walks as frequently as I would like. Grandma does though!



Where’s your favorite patio? MT Pints. They bring me a water dish and treat when I go there.

What are your aliases? “Bell” “BellamyBella”

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My neighbor Rodney

What’s your favorite place to go? Gibson Park & West Bank Park – I get to run around chasing gopher holes.

What are your hobbies? Walking, kayaking and arrooing. Chelle tells me I am quite the chatty cathy.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Cupcakes from Fetch. I love them & they are so good.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Comforts of Home

What’s your fitness routine? Playing ball & going for walks.

What are you thankful for? Next week is mine and Chelle’s Bellaversary. She adopted me on Nov. 17, three years ago and I am so grateful for my new family. They all love me, play with me all the time and take me on great adventures including the Oregon coast last year. I loved running on the beach and we were supposed to go again in 2020, but couldn’t because of COVID.

