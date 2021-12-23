Registration open for city adult basketball league
The Great Falls Park and Recreation department is accepting registrations for the 2022 City League Adult Basketball season.
Registration continues through Jan. 14 and teams are registered on a first come/first served basis.
There’s a limit of 18 mens teams.
Team managers can register at the Park and Rec office at 1700 River Drive N., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or online.
Mens and womens leagues are offered.
Registration fee per team is $510, due at time of registration.
Leagues are scheduled to begin play on Jan. 24.
For more information: call the Community Recreation Center at 727-6099 or Park and Rec at 771-1265 or their office.