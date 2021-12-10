Two Neighborhood Councils meet Dec. 13-17.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, Neighborhood Watch Program and neighborhood concerns.

More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include Council of Council recap, Fox Farm boulevard maintenance, Foothills conditional use permit, Park Garden Lane annexations and neighborhood concerns.

Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the school.

More information on NC1, including boundaries and contact information, is here.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

