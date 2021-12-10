Cover Great Falls, vaccine clinic at Great Falls Public Library on Dec. 15

The Great Falls Public Library, Montana Primary Care Association, Alluvion Health, and Montana Women Vote are hosting COVER GREAT FALLS, an event to provide community resources and assistance in enrolling for health insurance, from 1-7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the library, 301 2nd Ave. N.

“Open enrollment through the Healthcare Marketplace is upon us, and we want Great Falls to be insured for 2022,” according to the library.

Specialized staff with the Montana Primary Care Association and Alluvion Health will be available to help folks enroll for health coverage or schedule an appointment for another day in the coming weeks.

There will be refreshments, food, and community resources available from local organizations. Attendees will be entered to win door prizes from local businesses.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Cascade County City-County Health Department will be on site from 1-6 p.m. for flu and COVID-19 vaccinations.

