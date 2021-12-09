Free downtown parking Dec. 13-24

Free downtown parking begins Dec. 13-24 for the holiday season.

Street parking is free during this period, the two-hour time limit will still be enforced, as will other parking regulations.

With just a couple weeks left of holiday shopping remaining, residents are encouraged to shop locally and support the Great Falls business community.

With more than 1,000 metered spaces conveniently located within walking distance to more than a hundred downtown specialty retail shops and restaurants – there is a spot for everyone.

“Providing free parking during the holidays is a great way to support our local businesses and encourage residents to shop and eat downtown,” Craig Raymond, city planning director, said in a release. “Buying locally helps all of us while strengthening our local economy.”

For more information about free parking during the holidays, contact Tammy Baber at 406-455-8414.

