City to consider lease of city parkland

The City Commission will consider during their Dec. 7 meeting setting a public hearing for Dec. 21 regarding the lease of a portion of Highland Park to the Electric City BMX Association.

The proposed lease with the Electric City BMX Association is a five-year lease with an option to renew at the city’s sole discretion, according to the city staff report.

The leased parkland is located in Highland Park property located at 1021 21st Ave. S. and the association would be responsible for an annual fee, utilities, and day-to-day maintenance.

The city’s Park and Recreation Master Plan, which the commission adopted in 2016, recommended that the city should provide land for youth sport organizations and the BMX group has provided improvements to the city parkland including track, parking lots, buildings and a plan for more improvements to the course.

The lease would have an annual $250 fee that will go to the city’s general fund.

The BMX group relocated their operation to Highland Park in 2006 from Sandhills Park at the city’s request. The group had leased about two acres in Sandhills Park since at least 1998, according to city documents.

City code requires public hearings on the sale, trade or lease of city parkland and 4/5 affirmative vote of the commission.

The city Park and Recreation Board will consider the lease continuation at their Dec. 13 meeting and staff anticipates that the board will recommend approval of the lease that is similar to previous leases.

Commissioners will also be asked to set a public hearing for Dec. 21 on a lease of a portion of Don Olson Baseball Field to the Electric City Baseball Academy.

The proposed lease is a 10-year lease with an option to renew at the city’s sole discretion. The leased parkland is located in Don Olson Baseball Field property located on the corner of 17th Avenue South and 13th Street South.

The baseball group will be responsible for an annual fee, utilities and day-to-day maintenance.

The 10-year lease includes an annual fee of $500 that will go to the city’s general fund.

The city will be responsible for water costs for irrigation, up to a maximum of $1,000 annually. Any additional water costs over this amount will be billed to The Electric City Baseball Academy and will be due and payable upon receipt

of billing.

The Electric City Baseball Academy has provided improvements to the City parkland including fencing, backstops, irrigation, turf, parking lots, bleachers and buildings.

The Park and Recreation Advisory Board will also consider this lease during their Dec. 13 meeting.

