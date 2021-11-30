12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Day of Giving

It’s the fifth day of 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer and the Day of Giving.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving has become a national day of charitable giving and there are many local agencies for you to choose from. It’s also a great day to think about volunteering (though we’re saving that for Dec. 7).

Here’s a list of nonprofits in the area based on information shared with The Electric. It’s by no means an all inclusive list. If we missed someone, email it to jenn@theelectricgf.com to be added.

United Way of Cascade County: This year, United Way will help 32,266 people in our community. Your gift on #givingtuesday2021 or on any day impacts your neighbors and makes our community better for us all.

Family Promise Great Falls: Consider Family Promise of Great Falls this “Giving Tuesday”! Donations can be made online through our website or checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 455, Great Falls MT 59403. Donate securely online. Family Promise of Great Falls is a 501c3 non-profit organization in Great Falls, Montana. Our mission is to end childhood homelessness, one family at a time.

Great Falls Rescue Mission: Today, you can be a hero to your neighbors who are hungry and homeless! Thanks to a $5,000 Matching Challenge, your #GivingTuesday gift will DOUBLE to help local men, women and children who are counting on hometown heroes like you. Your dollars will go right to work right here in our community. You’ll provide 2x the nutritious meals. 2x the nights of safe shelter. And 2x the faith-based guidance to help rebuild lives after another year filled with hardships.

Great Falls Community Ice Foundation: All donations will go to the capital campaign to install a concrete floor and expand the locker rooms at the Great Falls Ice Plex.

Toby’s House Crisis Nursery: Today is Giving Tuesday! Today you can double your impact when you donate to Toby’s House. A generous donor has committed to matching gifts up to $5,000!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Montana: Shopping lists already complete? Please consider adding Big Brothers Big Sisters to your list! Whether you choose to become a Big, or support our life-changing program with a one-time or recurring donation, we need YOU to help us ignite the power and promise of youth. Volunteer. Donate. Advocate.

Boys and Girls Club of Cascade County: It has been another challenging year for countless children in our community. Today on GivingTuesday, your donation to Boys and Girls Clubs of Cascade County will ensure more kids have the meals, mentors and meaningful life experiences to get through the toughest times and achieve their next great moment. Great moments lead to great futures. Their next moment can start with you. You can give through Facebook or on our website at: https://www.bgc-cc.org/giving

Special Olympics Montana: We’re matching all donations for Giving Tuesday – and kicking off our matching opportunity a day early so you don’t miss out! Give now to double your gift! https://bit.ly/3mTVwwG

NeighborWorks Great Falls: When you support NeighborWorks Great Falls, you’re making homeownership possible for community members. Help give the greatest gift of all this holiday season, the gift of home.

Great Falls Public Schools Foundation: Donate to support the foundation’s programs to enhance education in Great Falls Public Schools.

Benefis Foundation: By purchasing a gift from this list, you are donating to families when they must travel for a child’s medical treatment, a gift given through Benefis Foundation’s Angel Fund. If you would like to make a gift in honor of somebody who already has everything, note that honoree with your donation and we’ll be sure to send a note to inform them of your tribute. Click here to give: https://www.benefis.org/benefis…/giving/donate-foundation

Great Falls Clinic Legacy Foundation

Alliance for Youth Resource Center

Children’s Receiving Home

Echoz: Pregnancy Resource Center

Salvation Army Great Falls

The Grace Home for Veterans

Dandelion Foundation

Eagle Mount-Great Falls

Great Falls Food Bank

Meals on Wheels

St. Vincent de Paul

YWCA

Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art

Casa Can

My Neighbor In Need

The following agencies are distributing food baskets on the following dates and times, according to United Way, and they’ll also need donated items for the baskets. Get in touch with them about how and what to donate:

Set Free Ministries:

Monday

Set Free Ministries, 216 9th St. N., 11 a.m. to noon

Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S., starts at noon

Tuesday

Sunrise Court, 107 51st St. S. 11 a.m. to noon

Wednesday:

Living Grace, 3525 1st Ave. N., starts at 11 a.m.

Thursday:

Set Free Ministries 216 9th St. N. starts at 11 a.m.

Carter School, 438 2nd Street, starts at 3 p.m.

Sun River Valley Community Center (Fort Shaw), 13319 MT HWY 200, 11 a.m. to noon

Friday:

Sunrise Court, 107 51st St. S., 11 a.m. to noon

Saturday

Vineyard Fellowship,1617 6th Ave. N. 9-11 a.m.

Fort Benton Bomb Shelter, 2800 Main St., Fort Benton, starts at 2:45 p.m.

Vaughn Bible Church, 370 Post Ave., Vaughn, starts at noon

Sunday:

Vaughn Bible Church, 370 Post Ave., Vaughn, starts at noon

1st English Lutheran, 726 2nd Ave. N., baskets available to locals once monthly, Monday – Friday 1-3 p.m.

Union Bethel AME 916, 16 2nd Ave. N., Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.

New Beginning Church of God, 1801 17th Ave. S., Thursday 4-6 p.m.

Ulm Bible Church, 14 Ulm Vaughn Road, Fridays at noon

Vineyard Church, they require ID, Saturday 9-11 a.m.

Food boxes from the following require identification and Social Security for everyone in the household and have limits between requests:

Salvation Army, 1000 17th Ave. S., Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:39 p.m. They can help with education, food,

housing, clothing, childcare, family services and job service. Every six months for food.

Opportunities Incorporated, 11l23 Central Ave., Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can help with food, prescriptions,

rental and deposit assistance, furniture and clothing. Based on availability and need. Every 60 days for food.

Fish, 1620 12th Ave. N., Monday-Friday 9-11 a.m. They can give you emergency food, with referral from Opportunities Incorporated.

Set Free: 216 9th St. N. Hours vary (406- 453-4479). They can help with Job services, clothing, food, mental health, faith based services include: Clothing Room open Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resources for starting a new home, food, and clothing. Food ministries offered four days a week and a food box once a month. Free meal once a week at 5 p.m. the day will vary (call). Anger Management Mondays at 6 p.m.. Bible study Tuesday at 6 p.m. Saturday church services at 6 p.m.

Saint Vincent De Paul Society, Thrift Store 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 406-761-0870; Social services 9-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m., 406-761-0966. They help with food, clothing, household goods, it can provide washing and drying one load of laundry free of charge once a week. They can also provide showers.

Office of Public Assistance, 201 1st St. S., Suite 1, 406-454-5640, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can help with Medicaid, TANF, and food stamps. It is eligibility based and requires proof of income and resources available. ID and Social Security cards are needed for each member of the household. You can call, walk-in, or apply at mt.apply.gov

