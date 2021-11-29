Dogsgiving: Silka

Name: Silka

Age: 3

Breed: Lab/Pit

Human(s): Matthias, Simon, and Jolene

Where did you come from? I was rescued as a little puppy.

What’s your favorite toy? My Chew bone.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I am mostly blind but if you don’t know me you wouldn’t know that. I get around really well!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? When it’s cold I pee on the porch instead of going into the yard.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They should play with me NON-STOP but they don’t then they tell me to place.

Where’s your favorite patio? KellerGeist of course.

What are your aliases? Good girl.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? I love Haiku and Panda they are three times my size and so much fun to wrestle!

What’s your favorite place to go? Haiku and Panda’s house.

What are your hobbies? I love hiking and river trips! I get to swim with my life jacket and ride in the canoe.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I’m try not to eat stuff I’m not supposed to but if they leave clothing on the ground I can’t help myself.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home.

What’s your fitness routine? Walking and playing.

What are you thankful for? My family. I am super protective because I love them and I know they love me.

